A man identified as Eric Ansong, popularly known as Japan Burger, is accusing Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern Region, Hon Bryan Yaw Acheampong of cowing him over his property.

According to Japan Burger, the Abetifi MP is has persistently requested that he sell his house to him as he intends to expand his hotel in the area.

He has since expressed worry over how Mr. Acheampong has consistently been devising any available means to acquire the land after he had declined his offer to purchase the land.

Ansong narrating his story indicated that the MP together with four other persons have come to him time without number, asking him to sell his two-storey building, but has refused to secumb to their pressure.

According to him, he has created the indulgence of people who are affiliated with the MP, including the Eastern Regional Secretary of NPP, Jeff Konadu, thinking there could be a good outcome but to no avail. According to him, they are yet to respond to his plea.

He said, he has channelled his grievances to dignitaries from the town (Nkwatia) including the Krontihene, but his action has become an exercise in futility. Again, he indicated that the MP has also prevented him from constructing a security gate in an earlier attempt to demarcate his land.

“Because he wants to use force to take over the land, he has heaped sand behind my fence wall, my wall broke down and water supply stopped twice because of his actions. In fact, I am experiencing difficulties staying at my place. My house gets flooded whenever it rains. He is troubling me a lot”, said Japan Burger.

“I will plead with the government as a citizen of this dear nation to help me resolve this issue”, his plea added.

Mr. Ansong disclosed that the MP has bought houses from two other people in his vicinity and as such he is claiming ownership of roads that transverse his property and has refused to let him use it.

“Bryan called my brother and told him we should construct our own road; as a result, my brother gave his workers Ghc 2000 to execute the task, but the MP later came to put a halt to the work.

“Last week, the MP called me and told me not to use the road that transverse his property again because he has bought it, piqued by his statement, i asked him where we should use as a road, but he replied that he cares not even if I will fly. As I speak, we are not getting access to our property because of his actions”, he said.

He has therefore called on the government to come to their aid so they can resolve the issue and gain access to their properties.