2 hours ago

Japan reported 12 new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, The country’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said.

The new cases include three teenagers.

Japan now has a total of 738 positive coronavirus cases: 99 on land and 639 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Cruise ship safety measures: Japan’s Ministry of Defense has increased the level of protection for its Self Defense Force staff working on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama.

All SDF staff are now required to wear masks, gloves, gowns and hair caps, not just those in direct contact with passengers.

The order came after infectious disease specialist Kentaro Iwata posted a YouTube video criticizing the quarantine and isolation measures onboard the virus-stricken ship, defense minister Taro Kono told reporters.