Japanese forward Jindo Morishita made his debut for Ebusua Dwarfs in their 1-1 stalemate against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Friday afternoon.

The forward has been talking tough even before making his debut saying he was expecting to score a goal in each game he plays.

The home side opened the scores of the match in the 13th minute through Michael Amponsah in the first half .

Dwarfs recycled possession after a corner kick before Michael Amponsah blasted a shot into the goalkeepers near post with the help of a deflection.

A minute later it was all square at the Cape Coast Stadium as Clemet Boahen finished smartly through the legs of the goalkeeper after a through pass to make it 1-1.

25-year-old Japanese striker Jindo Morishita was introduced after 64 minutes at the Cape Coast Stadium to replace Obed Bentum but did not contribute anything worthy of note.

He joined the Cape Coast side on a one-year deal after leaving Zambian side Maestro United Zambia (MUZA).

Morishita has now become the first ever Japanese/Asian player to play in Ghana Premier League.