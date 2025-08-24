8 hours ago

Degas Limited has announced a $100 million investment over the next four years to establish Ghana as Africa’s first AI-powered agricultural hub.

The initiative will build on Degas’ existing model, which has already supported more than 86,000 smallholder farmers cultivating 122,000 acres nationwide.

“Ghana has shown that when technology meets a clear national vision, smallholder farmers can thrive,” said Doga Makiura, CEO and founder of Degas Limited, during a meeting with President John Dramani Mahama on the sidelines of the Ghana Presidential Investment Forum.

According to Makiura, the company’s AI-driven satellite monitoring and precision agriculture techniques have already doubled farmer incomes while maintaining a 95% repayment rate. The model, he added, is now drawing strong interest from Japanese investors.

“Many Japanese partners see Ghana’s integrated approach as the gold standard for agricultural investment in Africa,” Makiura noted. “President Mahama’s focus on value-chain integration aligns closely with Japan’s search for credible, scalable partnerships.”

President Mahama welcomed the pledge, describing it as a major boost to Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda.

“This investment reinforces our commitment to integrated value chains that connect farmers to markets, finance, storage, and processing,” he said. “By leveraging AI and precision technologies, we will enhance productivity, strengthen food security, and create dignified jobs for youth in rural areas.”

The new funding will support the scaling up of farmer financing, satellite-enabled crop monitoring, and precision agronomy services, while also strengthening partnerships across input supply, logistics, and offtake to deepen Ghana’s agricultural value chains.