The Investigator in the case in which Daniel Asiedu alias Sexy Don Don is standing trial for murder has described the accused as “a terrible guy” who is “capable of killing” the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu.

Assistant Superintendent of Police now retired (ASP) Augustine Nkrumah, the Investigator in the case said, their investigations revealed that it was the 1st Accused that “killed” the late Legislator.

Daniel Asiedu also known as Sexy Don Don has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder and also separately denied the charge of robbery. He together with Vincent Bossu, alias Junior Agoogo pleaded not guilty for conspiracy to rob.

Under further Cross-Examination from defence lawyers led by Yaw Dankwah, the 8th Prosecution Witness said it was Daniel Asiedu who killed the late MP.

Defence Counsel Yaw Dankwah had suggested to ASP Nkrumah that, his assertion of the accused being a killer really doesn’t matter.

But “what really made sense was that the deceased was a 6ft tall man quiet stocky not lanky, and the accused person physically cannot over power him.”

ASP Nkrumah in his response described Asiedu, the accused person as “a terrible guy.”

“The first accused person (Daniel Asiedu) is a terrible guy and capable of killing the guy,” ASP Nkrumah told the Court.

*Real killers of JB*

While subjecting the Witness to further Cross Examination before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, Lawyer Dankwah said, the real killers of JB Danquah-Adu were rather three persons who impersonated as police officers who killed the late MP.

“I’m further suggesting to you that the so called police officers that (Apraku-Security man mentioned about) for which you were not present, have no record confirming to this court, were those who killed JB Danquah and after killing him disappeared into thin air and somebody somewhere crafted this story and you did not see it,” Counsel had pointed to the Witness.

But, in his response said, it was not so, adding that, “I want the court to know that the first accused after perpetrating the crime left his T-shirt that he wore that night before the crime which the investigating team found in deceased room soaked with blood.”

He explained that, “this T-shirt was identified by the first accused girlfriend who is Janet Kyirah after which the accused himself identified the same T-shirt as belonging to him.”

He also told the Court that, “Aside that, a handkerchief soaked with blood which was also found at the scene of crime was identified by first accused girlfriend and he himself as his.

The 8th Prosecution Witness also told the Court that, he also admitted to a slippers, a cutter and a catapult which were found in deceased room as his.

ASP Nkrumah said, “during investigation, the knife that the first accused person used in stabbing the deceased to death was also traced to the accused home at Agbogloshie which the accused girlfriend admitted that the first accused brought that knife with blood stains on it and asked her to clean it.

“The accused person himself when the knife was shown to him admitted he had used that knife on the deceased person and stated that he was held by the deceased and in an attempt to free himself stabbed him,” ASP Nkrumah told the Court.

It was the Case of Lawyer Dankwah that, all the the witness always telling the court about his client were set ups.

“It’s a lie, it’s a set up, a ploy it’s a fabricated story to give a coverer a cover up of the true perpetrator a cover up of the person who killed JB,” but the Witness disagreed saying “That’s not true,” adding adding that, “the killer is the first accused.

ASP Nkrumah is the 8th Prosecution led by Mrs Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney’s 8th Witness in the ongoing trial.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the trial judge has adjourned the case to February 26, 2024.