56 minutes ago

The third prosecution witness in the case of the Republic versus Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso has been telling the High Court in Accra how Daniel Asiedu brought him two mobile phones belonging to the late Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu for one to be unlocked

The witness, Kenneth Koranchie, giving his Evidence-in-Chief said on February 9, 2016, the suspect knocked at his door at 3:00 am with bloodstains on him while in boxer shorts.

The witness who is currently into the sale of phone accessories told the court that he had known the first accused person for about six to seven years.

He told the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo that one Janet who is a family friend and seen as a sister came to introduce the first accused as her boyfriend where they became friends.

He explained that he was in his room on that night when he saw the accused Daniel Asiedu, knocked at his door, he then opened the door and saw Daniel wearing only boxer shorts.

He told him to charge his phone since he had no light and asked him to heat Water for him of which he did. He told the court that Daniel told him that he had sustained injury and upon seeing blood on him, he believed him.

According to him, there was blood on his hands he escorted him with the heated water in the kettle. His girlfriend came out with a bucket and poured it for him.

He gave him two phones to unlock for him of which one was completely off.

Source: kasapafmonline