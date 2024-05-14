46 minutes ago

Daniel Asiedu, the man who has been accused of murdering the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu has opened his defence to the charges.

Asiedu, alias Sexy Don Don, is facing two charges murder and robbery, and has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, ordered him to open his defence after the prosecution established a prima facie evidence against him.

The case is being prosecuted by Mrs Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney.

On Monday, May 13, 2024, three years after the trial had commenced, Asiedu entered the witness box to mount a defence.

As part of his Evidence-in-Chief, while being led by his lawyer Yaw Dankwah, Asiedu explained how he left his abode at Madina Maye Hot to Agbogbloshie Konkomba (Konkonsa Bar) to patronize prostitutes.

This was after he told the Court that he had made more money from his sales on February 8, 2016.

He told the court that, the lady who gained his attention at the Konkonsa Bar and took him to her house for sex was Janet (Tsrah) who had been described as his wife.

The prosecution had called 8 witnesses including the investigator, driver and security man of the late legislator to give evidence.

Speaking through a twi interpreter, while mounting his defence, Asiedu also told the court that before his arrest he “used to copy songs onto memory cards and sell them at Madina Zongo Junction.”

“On February 8, 2016, after making sales and making some money…at the time at Madina Zongo Junction, I then decided to visit the prostitute at Agbogbloshie Konkomba at Konkonsa Bar to have sex.

Asiedu, also told the Court that, he boarded a motorcycle from the Zongo Junction at about 6:30 pm and arrived at Agbogbloshie about 7:12 pm, according to his watch.

Free sex for a fine boy

He said, upon arriving at Agbogbloshie and raising his head, he could hear music being played at a bar which he later got to know as “Konkonsa Bar.”

He said he was told by a friend that, at the Bar, as long as “you’re a fine boy” there is the chance of getting free sex and free sponsorship from the women there.

“…Having been told by a friend that if you are a fine boy, the women there can propose to you and even offer you a sponsorship and you could get free sex,” with that orientation at the back of “my mind, I entered the (Konkonsa) Bar and ordered for a Blue Jeans.

“After ordering the drink while seated, I saw that a slim lady had come and she asked me whether I had come to see a girlfriend,” Asiedu said, to which, “I answered no.”

Two rounds of sex

Sexy Don Don also told the Court, the slim lady “questioned me what I had come there (Konkonsa Bar) for” and his answer to her was that, “I have come there to while away some time.”

He added, “She (the lady) then asked to buy me one additional Blue Jeans drink and I said no problem.

“We sat together took drinks, conversed for a while, and at about 11:30 pm to 12 am, she said she would take me to her place and we went,” he told the Court.

He added, “She took me into her room where we had sex and after two rounds I was tired and slept off.”

Asked by Counsel Yaw Dankwah to tell the jury and the court who the slim woman who took him home and had sex with him was, he said her name was Janet (Tsrah).

Top-up at Konkonsa Bar

Explaining to the Court what happened after that, he said, “At the time I woke up it was 2:30 am, then the drink had cleared from my eyes and I decided to go back (Konkonsa Bar) for a top-up.”

Asiedu told the court, “I returned to the Konkonsa Bar and got one Blue Jeans and a cigarette. While drinking, smoking, and chatting with those in the Bar, I saw that the alarm had gone off and the time was 4 am.”

He told the court that, he decided to go back to Janet to check on her and to find out “if there was something else that she wants.”

Gathering

Sexy Don Don said, upon returning to the place where Janet had taken him, “I saw that people had gathered and I asked her what the matter was.”

Asiedu said it was there that Janet “informed me that the informant (pimps whose job is to watch over the prostitutes, attack and to steal from the customers who patronize these prostitutes) at the Konkonsa by name Alottey and another Mawuko, had come and knocked at her door and questioned her about the guy (Asiedu) whom he had had the sex with.”

“I asked why they were asking that kind of questions and further asked if she had a boyfriend amongst them, but “she mentioned that Mawuko had ever proposed to her, but had insulted him.”

According to Asiedu, the answer to his question from Janet was in the negative, “and that she should allow me to report this matter to the regional police station.”

EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that the case has been adjourned to May 14, 2024, for continuation.