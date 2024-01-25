10 hours ago

Veteran coach JE Sarpong is advocating for a comprehensive restructuring of the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, in the wake of their disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars faced a challenging AFCON campaign, failing to secure a victory against Mozambique in the final group stage match, leading to their elimination from the tournament.

This marks the second consecutive AFCON in which Ghana has exited at the group stage, following a similar outcome in the 2021 edition held in Cameroon.

Sarpong, known for his experience in Ghanaian football, is urging a candid evaluation of the national team and a willingness to bring in fresh perspectives.

“Seriously speaking we need a total overhaul Black Stars. Let’s be open, don’t take people as your enemies.

If someone has the capabilities to help the team, approach that person and seek his or her help. People think if you criticize them then it means you don’t like or you are against them and for that matter you are bringing their brand down.

Don’t think you know everything about football, bring people who are good and help you achieve greatness on board and that’s how we build football” he said.

He emphasizes the need for openness to criticism and a collaborative approach to rebuilding the Black Stars.

In his call for a total overhaul, Sarpong suggests that constructive criticism should be welcomed, and individuals with the requisite capabilities should be approached to contribute to the team's success.

He encourages the football authorities to seek assistance from knowledgeable figures who can contribute to the growth and improvement of Ghanaian football.

The Black Stars are scheduled to resume action in March during the FIFA international break, where they are expected to face World Champions Argentina in a friendly match in Beijing, China.

The Ghana Football Association has already taken decisive action by announcing the dismissal of former Premier League manager Chris Hughton and the entire technical team following the team's poor performance at AFCON 2023.