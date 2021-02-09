2 hours ago

A member of John Mahama’s legal team, Dominic Ayine says the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, is trying to evade cross-examination because it will bring to light irregularities in the general elections.

Lawyers for the 1st and 2nd respondents – President, Nana Akufo-Addo and the EC respectively, on Monday, February 8, 2021, decided not to call any witnesses in the ongoing election petition case.

Lead counsel for the two respondents had argued that the petitioner, John Mahama did not make a solid case in court hence their decision not to open their defence or call any witnesses.

Mr. Ayine on Eyewitness News, however, insisted that Jean Mensa should be cross-examined to expose irregularities in the election as alleged by John Mahama and the NDC.

“Cross-examination will expose her for people to see that what we have said in the petition as well as what our witnesses have said is the true reflection of what really took place.”

Mr. Ayine believes Jean Mensa’s cross-examination will also “elicit evidence regarding the performance of her duties as a constitutional office holder”.

“She indicated in her answer and her witness statement that she performed those duties in accordance with the law. It is important for the people of this country to see through cross-examination that she was either lying or telling the truth.”

Lead counsel for Mr. Mahama, Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata had accused Jean Mensa of evading cross-examination after lawyers for the 1st and 2nd respondents indicated that they do not intend to call witnesses.

Mr. Tsikata was of the view that, among other things, the respondents had given the indication during the case management stage that they were going to present a witness and that to an extent influence how the trial has gone so far hence they cannot now decide not to present any witness.

Sitting was subsequently adjourned to Tuesday, February 9, 2021, where all lawyers are expected to argue out the case of the respondents’ insistence of not presenting any witness to be cross-examined.

The court will make a decision on whether to accept their application at Tuesday’s sitting.