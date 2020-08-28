1 hour ago

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has discovered a plot by the National Democratic Congress to cause mayhem in the country.

Kennedy Agyapong on Net2 TV, alleged that at a meeting on August 13, 2020, the leadership of the opposition party admitted that the voters registration exercise did not go in their favour.

To make up for the losses in the registration exercise, the NDC according to Kennedy Agyapong have decided to use unconventional means to instill fear and panic in Ghanaians particularly those in the Ashanti Region.

At the August 13 meeting, some key personalities and areas within the Ashanti Region were targeted by the NDC.

“August 13, 2020 NDC had a meeting and the decision was that the registration didn’t go well for them so between October and November, they have to create insecurity in this country. They want to put fear in the NPP so that they will minimize the votes in the Ashanti Region. They are going to use diabolic means to cause disturbances in the country”.

Kennedy Agyapong also listed three public figures who are likely to be victims of a grand scheme by the NDC to win the 2020 elections.

There will be assassination attempts on Jean Mensa, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission and Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Abronye DC, Kennedy Agyapong says.

Kennedy Agyapong himself will not be left out of the attacks on the public figures.

Detailing the supposed plans by the NDC on Net2, Kennedy Agyapong said “they will use a Sprinter bus to push Abronye off the road and if they realize he is not dead, they will finish him off. Me too, they will kill me. Jean Mensa will also be murdered. They claim they have experts at the EC head office and they will do bad things to win the election”.

Source: Ghanaweb