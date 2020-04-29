18 minutes ago

Ghana and Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferey Schlupp has revealed his favourite ever goal at Crystal Palace since joining the club some years ago.

The versatile player joined the Eagles in 2017 from Leicester City and has gone on to play 82 times for them scoring six times in the process.

Schlupp's reign has been blighted by injuries but the versatile player has scored some remarkable goals for the Eagles and he picked the best out of the six scored so far.

The Ghanaian International says he enjoyed his goal against Manchester City but his best ever is against Bournemouth.

"Two I’d say. I really enjoyed my goal at Manchester City away but I won’t say any more about that.

And then I’d probably say the Bournemouth goal. When I scored that goal…oh my God…that part of the stadium was so loud. And I jumped a little bit into the crowd to celebrate with the fans." he added.