50 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate hopeful and Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Mr Jefferson Kwamina Sackey, has filed his Parliamentary nomination forms at the Party’s constituency office at Russia in the Gbortsui Electoral Area.

A massive crowd of Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, past and present Constituency Executives and party supporters joined the New Energy anchorman to proudly display placards bearing the attributes and traits of Jefferson Sackey while jubilantly singing and dancing.

Radiating confidence, Mr. Sackey donned a striking white ensemble and graciously acknowledged the enthusiastic crowd for their display of unconditional love, support and belief in the New Energy Agenda.

In his remarks, Mr Sackey urged the crowd to be united and engage in decent campaign to avert the situation that caused the unpardonable defeat in the 2020 elections.

He was optimistic that with unity the NPP will recapture the Ablekuma Central parliamentary seat from the NDC.

Mr. Sackey pledged to continue supporting Polling Station Executives with the introduction of policies that will lessen their burden.