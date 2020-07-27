2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp was awarded the man of the match gong in their last game in the English Premier League against Tottenham Hotspurs at the Selhurst Park on Sunday,

The versatile player has been bedeviled by injuries this season and recently returned to full fitness and was rewarded with a starting berth.

It was Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane who opened the scores for the North London side in the 13th minute of the game.

The Eagles have endured a dreadful period since the league restarted after the coronavirus induced break losing all matches played.

Jose Mourinho's side went into the break with a one nil lead but that changed soon after the restart when Jeffrey Schlupp whose season has been blighted by injury smashed into the roof of the net throw a crowd of Spurs players to level the scores of the game.

Interestingly it was his compatriot Jordan Ayew who provided the assist for Jeffrey Schlupp's goal in the 53rd minute.

It was his third league goal of the season after finding the back of the next in wins at Burnely and Bournemouth-all in 2019.

Schlupp, 27, made a paltry 18 league appearances after battling injuries this term.