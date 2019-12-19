7 hours ago

Since January 1, 2000, the Swedish government has offered state funding to faith-based organizations under the Support for Religious Communities Act. Funding is only given to a religious group that “contributes to maintaining and strengthening the fundamental values upon which society is based” and “is stable and plays an active role in the community.”

Although Sweden approved State grants for most religions, beginning in 2007, it repeatedly refused to give funding to Jehovah’s Witnesses, criticizing our religious beliefs on political neutrality.