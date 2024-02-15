39 minutes ago

Black Queens midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe, has issued a rallying call to Ghanaians, urging their support ahead of the crucial tie against Zambia in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming match, Cudjoe emphasized the importance of fan support in propelling the Black Queens to victory.

"We thank our fans and the public for supporting us last year during our 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualification, which has been a massive help.

Today I wanted to do this video and ask you all to come in your numbers and support us as we take on Zambia on the 23rd of this month," Cudjoe expressed, as quoted on the website of the GFA.

She continued, "This is going to be a massive game, and we hope that all our fans show up in their numbers to support us win. We’re coming home soon, and I hope to see you."

With anticipation building for the crucial tie, head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle, is expected to name her squad for the Zambia encounter in the coming days. Players will then report to camp to commence preparations for the two legs of the qualifier.

Cudjoe's call for support underscores the importance of fan engagement in boosting morale and creating a vibrant atmosphere as the Black Queens aim to secure victory against Zambia.