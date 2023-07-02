1 hour ago

English-born attacking midfielder Jeremiah Okine-Peters has taken a significant step in his football career by signing his first professional contract with League One side Reading FC.

The promising young footballer's contract marks a noteworthy milestone in his journey to success and signals an exciting new phase in his developing career.

Having featured prominently for Reading's Under-23s last season, Jeremiah Okine-Peters has caught the attention of the club's management, leading to this important agreement.

During the pre-season, six talented youngsters, including Okine-Peters, who completed their scholarship with the club last season, have committed their immediate futures to Reading FC by signing their first professional contracts.

In the closing stages of the Professional Development League (South) campaign in April, Okine-Peters showcased his attacking prowess by scoring three goals for Reading FC.

Notably, he netted two goals against Coventry City U-18 and one goal against Sheffield Wednesday at Bearwood.

With his contributions, Reading FC finished fifth in the standings, entering the summer break on a positive note.

As Jeremiah Okine-Peters embarks on his professional journey, both the player and the club are filled with hope and excitement for what lies ahead in his footballing career.