1 hour ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian Jeremy Frimpong is among the 10 most expensive transfers in January 2021, according to a report by Fifa.

The world football governing body unveiled their official list of the most expensive signings from the January transfer window with Manchester United's Amad Diallo topping the charts following his £37million move from Atalanta.

Frimpong placed 9th on the list following his £9m deal from Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old's value could rise to £11.5m, according to reports.

Bayer Leverkusen completed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic, the Netherlands U20 international signing a four-year deal at the BayArena.

Frimpong, a former Manchester City youth academy player who used to count Jadon Sancho and Javairo Dilrosun among his teammates at the Etihad Campus, joined Celtic at the start of last season and won the domestic treble of Scottish Premiership, Cup and League Cup.

Eligible to play for the Netherlands, England and Ghana at full international level, Amsterdam native Frimpong has thus far turned out for the country of his birth, with whom he is capped up to U20 level.

The list by FIFA is determined by the maximum fee each transfer could reach with some deals set to rise based on various factors including performances.

The FIFA report also showed that Spain had the highest number of new signings (145), closely followed by Portugal (143) and England (140).

England saw the largest number of players depart (178) followed by Brazil (134) and Spain (84). However, England had the highest transfer fees paid with £94.26m paid on new players.

Italy was second for transfer fees paid with £76.8m but Spain, who saw the most incomings, were not even in the top five with Germany (£50m, France (£42m) and the Netherlands (£26m) next on the list. Italy also received the highest transfer fees with £69m, followed by England with £62m, Brazil with £33m.



1. Amad Diallo - Atalanta to Manchester United

2. Diego Rosa - Gremio to Manchester City

3. Sebastien Haller - West Ham to Ajax

4. Krepin Diatta - Club Brugge to Monaco

5. Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig

6. Chris Smalling - Manchester United to Roma

7. Joakim Maehle - Genk to Atalanta

8. Dennis Man - FCSB to Parma

9. Jeremie Frimpong - Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen

10. Arkadiusz Milik - Napoli to Marseille