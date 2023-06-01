2 hours ago

Jeremie Frimpong, the Dutch-born Ghanaian right-back playing for Bayer Leverkusen, has declined an invitation to represent the Netherlands U21 team in the upcoming EURO U21 championship.

The decision comes after Frimpong was overlooked by the senior Netherlands national team coach, Ronald Koeman, for the upcoming Nations League games in June.

Despite being included in the U21 team for the European championship, the 22-year-old has chosen not to join the squad for the tournament.

Netherlands U21 coach Edwin van de Looi confirmed Frimpong's absence and expressed his disappointment in a recent statement.

"The most notable absentee from our selection is Jeremie Frimpong. After not being selected for the Dutch national team, he chose not to make himself available for the Dutch Juniors," van de Looi stated.

"This is, of course, a pity for us, but I also think that without Frimpong, we still have a strong selection for the European Championship."

Frimpong's decision to decline the invitation to the youth team opens the door for a potential call-up from the Ghana national team.

Having previously represented the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, although without making an appearance, Frimpong's international future now seems uncertain as he explores other options.