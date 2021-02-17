2 hours ago

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - FEBRUARY 20: during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Dutch-born Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong has become a big shoulder on which Celtic has relied on to build the confidence of newly signed teenager Liam Shaw ahead of his arrival.

They want Shaw to draw inspiration from Frimpong, who joined Leverkusen this season after two years in Scotland.

Report indicates that Sheffield Wednesday starlet Liam Shaw has been convinced to join Celtic by their development plan for him and Jeremie Frimpong’s experience in Scotland, Football Insider understands.

Neil Lennon announced on Tuesday that the Scottish champions had signed Shaw, 19, on a pre-contract and he will join in the summer.

It successfully ends a lengthy pursuit from Celtic that had almost come to fruition at the end of last month when Football Insider revealed that the club had “agreed” personal terms in principle with Shaw but a deal had not been finalised.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that multiple factors have convinced Shaw to swap boyhood club Wednesday for Lennon’s side.

Chief among these are the plan Celtic have in place for the versatile teenager, who can play at centre-back and in central midfield.

They have laid out a plan for Shaw to be gradually integrated into their first team next season and given extended game time if he proves his worth.