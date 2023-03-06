1 hour ago

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has allayed any injury fears on Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Jeremie Frimpong was on the scoresheet for his German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen as they trounced Hertha Berlin 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The right-back provided the assist for his side's first goal which was scored by Sardar Azmoun to open the floodgate.

Frimpong got in on the act as ten minutes later he doubled his side's lead to make it 2-0 with a fine strike with the assist coming from Moussa Diaby.

The rampaging defender was substituted after picking up what looked like a serious injury in the 29th minute with another Dutch-born with Ghanaian parents Timothy Fosu-Mensah his replacement.

"There is no injury, that's good news for us," said the Spaniard on Sunday to "DAZN" after Frimpong had to be replaced after 29 minutes in the 4-1 thrashing of the Bundesliga against Hertha BSC.

"He's fine, he was just a bit tired," Alonso added.

There were goals from Moussa Diaby, and Amine Adli for Bayer Leverkusen before Belgian forward Dodi Lukebakio pulled one back for Hertha Berlin to make it 4-1.

Frimpong has scored six goals for Leverkusen providing five assists in 23 Bundesliga games.