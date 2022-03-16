22 minutes ago

Dutch-born defender with Ghanaian parents Jeremie Frimpong has been handed a maiden call up to the Netherlands senior national team.

The 21 year old defender born in Amsterdam has played for the junior sides of the Netherlands national team and has now been handed a senior team call up.

He has continued his impressive form for his German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen after his debut season was curtailed by a long term injury.

Frimpong has been linked with moves to a lot of clubs following his sublime displays for Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga this campaign.

He has been handed his first ever Netherlands call up ahead of the international fixtures that will come up later in March .

“The Ghanaian FA tried to win me over. But I discussed with my family that I want to play for Holland,” Frimpong said

The pacy full back is among three Holland players that have been handed call ups by the national team this month.

His call up is a big blow to Ghana who have courted the youngster during his days at Celtic but has always maintained that he feels Dutch despite his parents being Ghanaians.

Born in Amsterdam, his parents moved to England at age seven before he started his footballing education at Manchester City where he played for the youth ranks before sealing a move to Celtic in 2019 winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup at the end of the 2019/20 season.

In January 2021 he joined German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic but injury curtailed his involvement but has played 25 times for his side this season with a goal.