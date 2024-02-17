2 hours ago

Dutchb defender of Ghanaian descent Jeremie Frimpong stole the spotlight with a stellar performance, propelling Bayer Leverkusen to a crucial 2-1 victory against FC Heidenheim in a Bundesliga showdown at the Voith-Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Frimpong, a Dutch international with Ghanaian parents, earned a place in the starting lineup for the pivotal clash and left a lasting impact on the game.

Just before halftime, he broke the deadlock for Bayer Leverkusen with a clinical left-footed strike from the center of the box, finding the bottom right corner of the net with precision.

Moroccan forward Amine Adli extended Leverkusen's lead in the 81st minute, courtesy of a well-executed through ball from Florian Wirtz.

Despite FC Heidenheim's late effort to narrow the deficit with a goal from Tim Kleindienst in the 86th minute, Leverkusen managed to hold on for a hard-fought 2-1 victory, maintaining their unbeaten record and their position atop the league standings.

Frimpong's standout performance adds to his impressive season statistics, having featured in 21 matches, scoring seven goals, and providing six assists in the Bundesliga.

The young talent continues to be a linchpin for Bayer Leverkusen, consistently making significant contributions to the team's success. With 58 points, Leverkusen remains at the summit of the Bundesliga, holding an eight-point lead over defending champions Bayern Munich.