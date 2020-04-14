2 hours ago

Jeremy Doku and Francis Amuzu have been given the all clear to start training at the Anderlecht training grounds.

The team will not train together but will be be given individual drills to undertake at the club's training grounds.

RSC Anderlecht team have returned to the Neerpede training center since Monday.

Players who wish can come and work on their condition at the club. The Brussels club insists that measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus will be in force.

In recent weeks, RSCA players had to maintain their condition at home due to measures related to the coronavirus.

However, those who wish can use Neerpede's facilities again.

Training, either individual or in small groups, is not compulsory.

The people of Brussels want to offer a solution to players who have difficulty maintaining their condition at home.

Coach Franky Vercauteren is present in the photos published on Monday in various media.

This is also the case for Jérémy Doku, Nacer Chadli, Elias Cobbaut, Hendrik Van Crombrugge, Michael Amir Murillo and Killian Sardella.

In this way, Anderlecht is preparing for a possible resumption of competition. Even if it is not yet known whether this will be the case, or in what form.

Earlier this month, the Pro League board advised against resuming professional football in Belgium this season.

An exception could be made for the Belgian Cup final between Club Brugge and Antwerp.

But also for the return match of the final for the D1A climb between Oud-Heverlee Louvain and the Beerschot.

The general assembly of the Pro League, which must decide whether or not to stop competitions in Belgium, is scheduled to meet for April 24.