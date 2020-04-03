56 minutes ago

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been involved in an accident after losing control of his steering wheel and slamming into a barrier.

He was driving home in his luxury car home to Munich near Selbitz in Northern Bavaria when the incident occurred.

The defender escaped unhurt, but he caused some €25,000 in damage to his car.

Boateng had driven to see his son Jermar, who lives with his mother near Leipzig. He made the trip because his son was sick, missing cyber-training with the team that day.

According to local reports, Boateng was not speeding, but was driving with summer tires — and so will probably receive a ticket. His car went off the road when he changed lanes after being overtaken by a sudden hail storm.

The former German International has 76 caps and scored 1 goal, and was part of the 2014 World Cup championship squad.