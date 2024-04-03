3 hours ago

Former German defender Jerome Boateng is set to undergo a retrial on charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Sherin Senler, beginning on June 14, 2024.

Interestingly, this date coincides with Germany's Euro Championship match against Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The retrial has been scheduled after the Supreme Regional Court of Bavaria annulled Boateng's earlier conviction due to "far-reaching procedural errors."

In 2021, Boateng was handed a five-year suspended sentence and a €1.7 million (£1.5m) fine for physically assaulting Senler during a Caribbean vacation in 2018.

However, following appeals, this ruling was reversed, leading to the upcoming retrial.

In addition to the retrial, new allegations have surfaced regarding Boateng's treatment of other female partners.

Earlier in 2021, after his ex-partner Kasia Lenhardt tragically took her own life, Boateng's mother alleged that he had mentally and physically abused women for years.

Lenhardt's passing, at the age of 25, occurred just days after Boateng publicly announced their breakup.

She left behind a young son, and it was revealed that she had intended to sue Boateng for assault before her untimely death. Reports suggested that Lenhardt was deeply affected by negative comments made by Boateng during interviews.

Despite these serious accusations, Boateng continues to deny them through his lawyers, asserting that much of the information circulating is incorrect or incomplete.

Boateng's retrial is expected to span six sessions between June and July, with the final verdict anticipated on July 19.

The retrial will undoubtedly attract significant attention, especially considering its coincidence with Germany's Euro Championship fixture against Scotland.