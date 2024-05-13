18 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku expressed his joy after playing a pivotal role in Istanbul Basaksehir's qualification for European competition next season.

With just two games remaining in the Turkish league season, Istanbul Basaksehir is poised to compete in either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League, depending on their final position in the standings.

Currently occupying the fourth position, they are three points behind third-placed Trabzonspor. Should they surpass Trabzonspor by the end of the campaign, Istanbul Basaksehir will secure a spot in the Europa League.

Opoku, who transferred to the Turkish side from Portuguese club Arouca, is elated to have contributed to back-to-back qualifications for European football.

"We've done it! Europe confirmed. So proud of my team. 2 years in a row I have qualified for this amazing tournament! Hard work pays off! 2 finals left. Let’s go Istanbul Basaksehir," Opoku shared on social media.

The Istanbul-based club solidified their place in Europe following a crucial 1-0 victory over Sivasspor on Sunday.

"Our team's tradition of participating in European Cups continues. According to the results of our remaining matches, our team will participate in the UEFA Europe or Conference League," the club announced after the match.

Opoku has been a key figure for Istanbul Basaksehir this season, making 26 appearances, scoring four goals, and providing an assist in the ongoing campaign.