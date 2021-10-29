3 hours ago

Shatta Wale and Prophet Stephen Kwesi Appiah who is popularly known as Jesus Ahoufe are not enemies like so many people will think considering what happened between the duo.

The prophet prophesied that the dancehall artiste will be shot dead on October 18. His prophecy sparked controversy leading to Shatta Wale faking a gun attack on the same day.

He was subsequently arrested.

Jesus Ahoufe was also picked up by the Ghana Police Service after Shatta Wale’s P.A, Nana Dope claimed in social media posts that the artiste was shot and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

Shatta would later go on a rampage accusing pastors who reveal such prophecies of putting his life in danger.

Following the bailing of the two, it appears the hullabaloo is now settling as Jesus Ahoufe claims some level of friendship is brewing between him and Shatta.

While they were being transported to the court in a police van, Shatta Wale told Jesus Ahoufe that they will be friends after their court case, Jesus Ahoufe claimed in an Adom FM interview.

“When we were going to court and he saw me in the police van, he recognised me and told me we will be friends after the court case. That’s what he told me,” he said.

“I am praying for him, and I know by God’s grace he will not be imprisoned. God is capable of everything so I know it [jail term] will not come to pass,” he added.

Source: zionfelix.net