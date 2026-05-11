Jet A1 shortage threatens flight safety and airline operations — NAAPE

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has raised concerns over the persistent shortage of aviation fuel, warning that the situation is beginning to threaten flight safety, airline operations, and the welfare of aviation workers in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the President of NAAPE, Bunmi Gindeh, described the worsening Jet A1 fuel crisis as a serious national issue requiring immediate attention from aviation and petroleum regulators.

According to him, the prolonged disruption in fuel supply has created major operational difficulties for airlines, including flight delays, route changes, and extended crew duty hours, all of which could negatively affect safety standards within the aviation sector.

The warning comes at a time when domestic airlines are already grappling with increasing operational costs and rising fuel prices, factors that continue to put pressure on Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Gindeh called on the Federal Government, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), fuel suppliers, and other stakeholders to urgently address the crisis.

“We hereby call on the Federal Government, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, fuel suppliers, and all relevant stakeholders to treat the resolution of this Jet A1 supply crisis as a matter of urgent national priority,” he stated.

He further warned that recurring flight disruptions caused by fuel shortages are increasing fatigue among pilots and technical personnel, a development he said could have direct implications for aviation safety.

“The persistent disruptions to flight schedules occasioned by the Jet A1 supply shortfall have resulted in significant extensions of crew duty time beyond planned parameters. Fatigue impairs cognitive function, slows reaction time, and, most dangerously, erodes situational awareness,” Gindeh noted.

NAAPE also highlighted the economic strain the fuel shortage is placing on airlines already struggling to remain financially stable.

According to Gindeh, grounded or delayed aircraft generate no revenue while airlines continue to incur fixed operational costs, a situation that often results in delayed salaries, poor staff welfare, and increased workplace stress.

The association cautioned that if the crisis persists, more airlines may be forced to suspend routes, scale down operations, or shut down entirely, leading to significant job losses and reduced national connectivity.

“Should the situation remain unaddressed, we anticipate further route suspensions, potential cessation of operations by some carriers, and significant job losses across the aviation sector,” he warned.

NAAPE also referenced recent operational adjustments by some domestic carriers, including route reductions by Rano Air, as signs of the growing pressure facing operators in the aviation industry.