A 14-year-old girl has met her untimely death at the Kokrobite beach in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Reports indicate the incident happened on Easter Monday when the deceased, who is a Junior High School (JHS) 3 pupil of Kokrobite Presby School, went to the beach with her friends.

She was said to be relaxing on some rocks packed at the beachside when a heavy storm blew over the place, causing some of the rocks to split.

A part of the broken rock mysteriously hit the girl on her forehead and she bled profusely amid loud screams for help.

She was rushed to the Kokrobete hospital but sadly passed away.

The incident has thrown her family and schoolmates into a state of shock as they are still in shock over the circumstance that led to her death.

The assemblyman for Kokrobite Electoral Area, Saka Allotey, confirmed the incident to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, stating the body has been deposited at the mortuary.