1 hour ago

The Municipal Chief Executive for Jirapa in the Upper West Region, Nicholas Soyiri, is urging calm among the youth as the killing of a lawyer, Richard Badombie, is being investigated and prosecuted.

The youth went on a demonstration yesterday to demand justice for the slain lawyer.

Though the police has made some arrests and initiated prosecution, the youth say the Inspector General of Police must do more.

The Municipal Chief Executive urged the youth to patiently allow for due process to be done.

“It is said that justice delayed is justice denied. It is equally said that justice hurried is justice buried… For now, a hurry or a rush may cause vital pieces of evidence to be buried,” he said to them.

Mr. Soyiri added that “disclosure of information on the status of the investigation may jeorpodise the efforts o the police in arresting the remaining suspects who are on the run.”

The late Richard Badombie was attacked and shot dead on Saturday, May 28, 2022, between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri on the Bole Bamboi highway when he was travelling from Accra to Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

According to the other occupants of the car the lawyer was in, the gunmen stopped the vehicle and shot at the deceased, who was driving at the time.

Police have said three arrests have been made so far.

Source: citifmonline