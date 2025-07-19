1 hour ago

The Bole Traditional Area in the Savannah Region was engulfed in mourning on Friday, July 18, 2025, as the late Malik Dramani Mahama—a distinguished royal and respected member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)—was laid to rest with full traditional and Islamic rites.

Mahama, who is believed to be the cousin of President John Mahama passed away suddenly at the Ga North Municipal Hospital in Accra on the night of Thursday, July 17, 2025 and was buried in his hometown of Bole (Gbondape) after Juma’a prayers at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

His remains were transported by military helicopter from Accra to Bole, where chiefs, queenmothers, political figures, and members of the community gathered to pay their final respects.

The late Malik Dramani Mahama was a UK-based Ghanaian and a prominent member of the NDC’s UK & Ireland Chapter, where he served as an executive member.

He was a royal of the Safope Gate of Bole, a grandson of Senjeriwurche—the sister of the late King and Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Kurabaso—and the son of the late Seripe-wura Mahama.

The announcement of his passing was jointly made by the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Yiram Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I, and other sub-chiefs and queenmothers from the Safope, Jagape, and Denkeripe Royal Gates.

The traditional authorities expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a beloved son whose contributions to the community and political life were widely admired.

Meanwhile, the NDC UK & Ireland Chapter issued an official statement mourning Mahama’s death and describing him as a “dedicated and cherished” figure whose leadership and compassion left a lasting impact on both the diaspora and the party as a whole.

“His leadership, vision, and kindness have left an indelible mark on our chapter and the wider party,” the statement read. It was signed by the chapter’s Deputy Secretary, Isabella Peace Diateson. In his honour, the chapter has suspended all activities for 40 days.

According to the NDC diaspora wing, Mahama’s sudden demise came as a shock to colleagues and friends, who remembered him as a principled, generous, and selfless leader committed to the advancement of the NDC and Ghana.

The funeral proceedings were attended by a broad cross-section of society, reflecting Malik Dramani Mahama’s influence and the high regard in which he was held.

Commemorative activities in his memory are expected to be announced by the NDC UK & Ireland Chapter in the coming days.