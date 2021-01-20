1 hour ago

Joe Biden has been sworn-in as the 46th President of the USA while Kamala Harris has also been sworn in as the vice president of the United States.

The President Joe Biden was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts while vice president Kamala Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the country's highest court.

Outgoing President Donald Trump left the White House in the morning rather than attend any of the day's events

The National Mall, facing the US Capitol has been decorated with some 200,000 flags to represent the absent crowds

Biden is expected to sign several executive orders addressing the pandemic, the US economy, climate change and racial injustice by the end of the day

In a nod to the rest of the world and Washington's allies, Biden vows to return the US to the world stage.

"America has been tested and we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again. Not to meet yesterday's challenges but today's and tomorrow's challenges. And we will lead not merely by the example of our power but by the power of our example."

"We will be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and prosperity."

In his "first act as president," Biden asks those watching the inauguration to hold a moment of silence in remembrance of those who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the work ahead of us, we're going to need each other," he said. "Let's set aside politics and face this pandemic as one nation."

Biden continues to call for civility and for people to come together.

"We must end this uncivil war, that pits red against blue, or rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this, if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little bit of tolerance and humility, and if we are … willing to stand in their shoes."

Biden notes the tense political climate in the US, addressing both his supporters and the ones who did not vote for him.

"My whole soul is in this. Bringing America together, uniting our people uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause."

"Hear me clearly. Disagreement must not lead to disunion. I pledge this to you. I will be a president for all Americans. I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did."

Speaking after being sworn in, Joe Biden has appealed for national unity.

"My fellow Americans, this is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve."

"On this hallowed ground, where just a few days ago violence sought to shake the Capitol's very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have for centuries."

Trump has however arrived at his home in Mar-a-Lago, in West Palm Beach, Florida. His motorcade passed throngs of supporters waving American flags, according to a local reporter.

He is the first US president in 150 years to skip the inauguration of his successor.