The Minister-designate for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, says his predecessor, Joe Ghartey did marvellously well as far as the development of the railway sector in Ghana is concerned.

According to Mr. Amewu, Mr. Ghartey and his then team at the Railways Development Ministry “laid a solid foundation” for Ghana’s railway sector.

He made the commendation in Parliament on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, during his vetting as Minister-designate for Railways Development.

“Joe Ghartey and the other teams have done quite marvellously for this country,” said Mr. Amewu.

Peter Amewu, who is also the former Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for the Hohoe constituency, assured the lawmakers and indeed the entire country that he will continue where his predecessor left off.

Mr. Ghartey had earlier wished Mr. Amewu well, expressing profound confidence in his ability to succeed when he is finally given the nod.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, a senior law lecturer, Moses Foh Amoaning, also praised Joe Ghartey for what he considered to be the tremendous work he did in the railway’s sector of Ghana.

Mr. Ghartey was the Minister for Railways Development from 2017 to 2021.

Source: citifmonline