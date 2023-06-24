3 hours ago

An aspirant for the presidential candidacy of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey has officially filed his presidential nomination form.

The seasoned lawmaker said he is poised to make a significant impact on the political landscape.

Accompanied by a large group of enthusiastic supporters, Joe Ghartey arrived at the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down to complete the necessary formalities.

Mr Ghartey, a seasoned legal practitioner and former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, has previously emphasized the importance of unity and inclusivity in his campaign.

He pledged to focus on fostering economic growth, eradicating corruption, and improving the living standards of all Ghanaians.

Having introduced the ‘Justice For All’ program during former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration, Mr. Ghartey envisioned an NPP that promotes equal opportunities for all Ghanaians.

As a former Minister of Railways Development and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Ghartey aims to revitalize the NPP and provide young people and party executives with opportunities to serve Ghana, should he win the primaries and subsequently be elected President in 2024.

Source: citifmonline