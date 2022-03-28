3 hours ago

The Information Communications Technology (ICT) Centre constructed by Member of Parliament, Hon. Joe Ghartey, in Essikado-Ketan Constituency continues to grow from strength to strength.

The Ketan ICT Centre has since its inception been contributing immensely to the development of computer science in Essikado-Ketan.

Among other things, the Centre provides ICT practical lessons for about 600 students within the Ketan cluster of schools.

The Centre operates with a structured timetable designed by the staff to regulate the number of times each classroom in each school visits the Centre.

The computer library is used by all students across all levels ranging from kindergarten to matured students.

Currently, the Centre serves as a digital hub where pedagogical digital resources are readily available for teachers within Essikado-Ketan and Sekondi -Takoradi in order to enhance technology integration into teaching and learning to meet the 21st Century learning demands.

The Centre is also helping teachers to access professional development courses online.

In 2018, the Ketan ICT was adjudged the best among 22 other centres across Ghana by Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication. The honor raised the Ketan ICT Centre's image for international recognition by CISCO and CERTIPORT.

Subsequently, the Ketan ICT Centre was selected to host the Coding for Kids Project by International Union for telecommunication and Ghana investment fund for Electronic Communication. About 20 teachers were selected from both primary and Junior High Schools in Ketan Circuit to go through the training of the trainer session of the project.

The Centre with support from GIPEC, and Hon. Ghartey, and other partners, has been organizing a computer quizz competition.