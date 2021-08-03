10 hours ago

The astute politician Joe Ghartey is determined to enhance sports development in his constituency through key investment for infrastructure.

Over the past two years, he has commissioned the construction of three artificial turfs at Essikado, Fijai and Kansaworodo.

These three Astro Turfs have advanced steadily and would soon be ready for use. An assessment by the contractors indicates that physical works done constitute 85 percent, with the remaining being lightening systems and a few installations.

To give an even spread of these pitches across the constituency and support talent development in football within his constituency [Essikado-Ketan], a natural grass pitch is being constructed on the old Methodist Park in Kojokrom. This Park, had remained a major play ground in the community for decades.

Kansaworodo Astro Turf

Engineers had already started clearing the site for civil works to begin. The entire area will be developed into a started football pitch and fenced to protect the natural grass from being graved by ruminants.

It is expected that work will be completed by end of 2021. Upon completion, together with the three other Astro Turfs, the Essikado-Ketan Constituency will boast of being the only constituency in Ghana with a FIFA certified stadium [Essipong Stadium], and four other modern pitches.

These, arguably is a legacy the Member of Parliament, Joe Gharty could leave for his people in respect of sports development, as he retires from parliamentary duty but with hopes of becoming a flagbearer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections.