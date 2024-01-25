46 minutes ago

Ampem Darkoa Ladies head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa has been adjudged as the winner of the NASCO Coach of the month for December in the ongoing Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

Joe Nana Adarkwa was nominated alongside William Afoakwa of Supreme Ladies and Yussif Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies.

He emerged as the winner after leading his team to a one hundred percent winning record in the month of December.

Joe Nana Adarkwa will be awarded with a 42- inch NASCO Television set from ElectroLand Ghana Limited.