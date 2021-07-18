53 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh was on target for the first time this season for his side FC Orenburg as they beat Metalurg Lypetsk 4-0 at home.

After two matches the Ghanaian striker scored his first goal for his lower tier club in the Russian FNL.

The 24 year old Ghanaian striker converted from the spot in the 85th minute as he scored his side's fourth goal for his side.

He also provided an assist for his side's first goal of the game in the 20th minute which was scored by Dimitri Vorobyov.

Mikhail Sivakov scored the second goal to make sure of the results before Nikolay Prudnikov added the third goal of the game.

Joel Fameyeh was in good form for his side last season as he notched 12 goals in 35 appearances.

FC Orenburg are top the league table after two rounds of matches with two wins from their opening two matches.