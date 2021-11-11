2 hours ago

In commemoration and celebration of the 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Week (8th -12th Nov), Joel Nettey, a seasoned and internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, has delivered a goodwill message to and with entrepreneurs.

Joel Nettey is the World President & Chairman of the International Advertising Association which is the global compass for the marketing and advertising industry.

He joins a league of global entrepreneurs and political leaders such as Sir Richard Brandson, founder of Virgin Group; Michael Dell, Founder of Dell; Barack Obama, former President of U.S.A; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana; and many more who have all committed their support for Global Entrepreneurship Week Celebrations over the years.

Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder and Managing Director of the Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana (GEN-Ghana) touched on the honour. “We are proud and honoured to have Joel Nettey share a goodwill message with entrepreneurs.”

“GEN Ghana is using this very inspiring and insightful message from Joel Nettey to wish every aspiring and established entrepreneur in Ghana and around the globe a happy Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021,” Mr. Gyasi-Kwaw added.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a massive campaign to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs in every country and community around the world – especially those individuals who face structural barriers or may have never considered the idea of launching their own startup. Each November 10 million people take part in tens of thousands of activities, competitions and events that inspire them to act and provide them with the knowledge, experience and connections they need to succeed.

Global Entrepreneurship Network – Ghana (GEN-Ghana) is an entrepreneurship and innovation advancement organization that provides and promotes a platform of local, international programs and activities aimed at making it easier for anyone to start and scale a sustainable business.

We work by fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations.

We work with government, corporations, NGO’s, development agencies to fuel healthier start and scale ecosystems that create more jobs, wealth, educate individuals, accelerate innovations for sustainable social and economic impact. GEN-Ghana is part of Global Entrepreneurship Network which operates in over 160 countries independently, working to build one entrepreneurial ecosystem around the world.