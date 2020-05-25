2 hours ago

Ghana and Pyramids FC striker, John Antwi is itching for a move outside the club following his diminishing status at the club.

The striker is considering a summer switch to the gulf region in the summer after spending the bulk of his career in Egypt.

Antwi has fallen down the pecking order since Croatian coach Ante Caci joined the club and may vary his options in the summer.

The former Al Ahly striker was out of form for sometime and has been ursurped by Mahamed Farouk Dodo Al- Gabbas.

Most Egyptian clubs cannot afford the Ghanaian due to the coronavirus and its accompanying harsh financial constrains it has come with.

John Antwi scored twice and provided 6 assists before the Egyptian league was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghanaian since leaving Sekondi Eleven Wise for Ismaily in 2013, has spent the majority of his career in Egypt playing for the likes Al Ahly and Misr el Makassa and has gone on to score over 70 goals in Egypt.