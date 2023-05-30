1 hour ago

Liverpool legend John Barnes has expressed his support for Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, believing that he has the potential to succeed if he decides to move to one of Europe's top five leagues in the upcoming transfer window.

Barnes recently visited Ghana to lead a football clinic organized by Standard Chartered Ghana.

Kudus has been garnering interest from several top European clubs, including Liverpool, Dortmund, and Newcastle, thanks to his impressive performances both at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and for his club, Ajax.

The Ghanaian midfielder has recorded an impressive tally of 18 goals and 6 assists in all competitions this season.

During a media interaction at the event, Barnes expressed his confidence in Kudus' readiness for the next step in his career.

“I played against Abedi Pele when I was at Liverpool in 1987 when Abedi Pele was on trial at Bayern Munich of course we remember him at Marseille but he had been going around Europe at different clubs and he had that potential”

“And of course from him you see so many Ghanaian players so nothing has really changed apart from , players now move sooner much sooner than they possibly are ready to move but he definitely has the potential to play as high a level as any of the other Ghanaian players” he added

He drew comparisons to Ghanaian football icon Abedi Pele, whom he had faced as a player when Pele was on trial at Bayern Munich in 1987.

Barnes highlighted that many Ghanaian players possess immense potential, and Kudus is no exception. He believes that Kudus has what it takes to compete at the highest level, just like other talented Ghanaian players.

Barnes, who enjoyed a successful career with Liverpool FC, winning two league titles and two FA Cups, also had stints with Watford, Newcastle United, and the England national team.

His opinion carries weight due to his experience and knowledge of the game.

The endorsement from a respected figure like John Barnes serves as a testament to Mohammed Kudus' abilities and potential.

It further fuels the speculation surrounding the Ghanaian midfielder's future and the interest from top clubs. Football enthusiasts in Ghana and fans of Kudus eagerly await his next career move and hope to see him excel at the highest level of European football.