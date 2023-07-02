26 minutes ago

Former England international and football pundit, John Barnes, has expressed his astonishment at the possibility of Arsenal parting ways with midfielder Thomas Partey.

The transfer speculation surrounding the Ghanaian star has caught the attention of Barnes, who finds it surprising that Arsenal would consider letting go of such a talented player.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid, is reportedly deemed surplus to requirements for the upcoming 2023/24 season, which has sparked interest from Saudi clubs and Serie A's Juventus.

Barnes shared his thoughts on the matter, suggesting that Partey's potential departure could be attributed to factors beyond his performances on the pitch.

He raised the question of whether there might be a personality issue or undisclosed reasons behind the decision.

"Arsenal potentially selling Thomas Partey would surprise me because I think he's their best defensive midfield player. Is it a personality thing with Partey?," he told Futfanatico

"Partey has done really well for Arsenal but it could be similar to [Joao] Cancelo with Manchester City and Pep [Guardiola]. We don't know the ins and outs of it but I am surprised because he's a strong defensive midfielder,"

"Declan Rice could be coming in so they may decide Rice is the best option going forward,"

Acknowledging Partey's contribution to Arsenal, Barnes highlighted his importance as the team's best defensive midfielder.

He drew a parallel with Joao Cancelo's situation at Manchester City, where the reasons behind his limited game time under Pep Guardiola were not publicly disclosed.

Barnes also mentioned the speculation of Declan Rice potentially joining Arsenal, which could factor into the club's decision-making regarding their midfield options.

As the transfer saga unfolds, fans and pundits like Barnes are left surprised by the potential departure of Thomas Partey from Arsenal.

The final outcome remains uncertain, and only time will reveal the full details and motivations behind the club's decision.