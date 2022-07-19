2 hours ago

Newly-elected General Sectary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua says he will not let the rich experience of the immediate past General Secretary, John Boadu go to waste.

According to him, Mr Boadu will be his ‘reference book’ for the task ahead of him in helping the NPP win the 2024 election.

JFK as popularly called noted that despite the campaign heat, he will urge a united front for the new party leadership and will also call on Mr Boadu for advice.

“We have already spoken, there is no issue between us. I am like a younger brother to him and he will help me achieve for the betterment of this great party,” he told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', in an interview.

John Boadu lost his General Secretary position to Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua who polled 2,857 votes compared to the former who obtained 2,524 votes.