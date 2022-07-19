1 hour ago

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako (alias Chairman Wontumi), has opened up on the defeat of John Boadu, his preferred candidate for the General Secretary position of the party.

Speaking in an interview with Angel FM on July 18, Chairman Wontumi said he was feeling very good despite John Boadu’s loss.

The business mogul further observed that it was only John Boadu who lost out of the number of people he and his team supported in the race for national leadership positions in the party.

Giving an assessment of the results, he said the wins and losses of candidates all augured well for democracy. On the specific case of how he felt about Boadu's loss he responded:

“It’s good. I feel very very good. We supported Stephen Ntim and he won. [Rita] Asobayire also won. Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah won as well. Seven people won [for us]. Dr. China also won. It is only John Boadu who couldn’t win but in all, it is very very good for democracy.

“John Boadu is a very experienced politician. If you recall, he was defeated when he wanted to become the National Organizer from his previous position of National Youth organizer in 2010.

“Notwithstanding this, he served the party and did everything for the party. It was later on that the party elected him National Organiser when he contested again. He didn’t lose [in this election]. It is the NPP that has won,” Chairman Wontumi narrated.

Chairman Wontumi in the lead-up to the NPP’s national delegates conference led fourteen (14), other regional chairmen, to endorse John Boadu who came up against a strong contender in Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK).

In the video shared on social media, the Ashanti Regional Chairman together with the other 14 chairmen are seen campaigning for delegates to vote for the first person on the General Secretaryship bllot - i.e. for John Boadu.

In another video, Chairman Wontumi said whoever will contest the then incumbent General Secretary will only be wasting his or her money.

However, JFK beat John Boadu in the race by polling 2,857 votes compared to the latter who obtained 2,524 votes.

Other winners on the day were Stephen Ayensu Ntim- National Chairman, Vice Chairman- Danquah Smith Buttey, Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman, Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman, Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser, Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organiser, National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah, National Youth Organiser, Salam Mohammed Mustafa and Treasurer, Dr Charles Dwamena.