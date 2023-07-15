3 hours ago

Multifaceted Ghanaian celebrity John Dumelo has hinted that he is expanding his agricultural ventures by including cannabis cultivation in his portfolio.

Dumelo, who has successfully cultivated crops like ginger, tubers, grains, and poultry farming, sees cannabis as a promising addition to his endeavors.

His decision comes in light of the recent passing of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) Bill, 2023 into law by Parliament on July 12.

This new legislation grants the Interior Ministry the authority to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis, as long as it contains no more than 0.3% THC content on dry weight, specifically for industrial or medicinal purposes.

The famous Ghanaian actor and politician expressed his enthusiasm for this development, eagerly welcoming this significant moment in Ghana’s history.

He sees it as an opportunity to venture into the cultivation of cannabis, recognizing its potential value in various sectors.

“I’m very excited Parliament has passed the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, which seeks to decriminalize the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes.,” he said

“This is a defining moment in Ghana’s history. As a farmer, adding the cultivation of cannabis to my portfolio for medicinal/industrial purposes is definitely something I’m looking forward to. God bless Ghana,” he added.

Dumelo is not the only one who sees the potential of cannabis cultivation in Ghana.

The NACOC Bill, 2023 was passed with the support of a number of stakeholders, including the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Ghana Medical Association, and the Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen.

Check the tweet below