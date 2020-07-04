4 hours ago

The Coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on businesses and some people are being laid off, being an entrepreneur is important in these times.

As such, young people going into business to ensure they have a steady flow of income has never been essential.

One person who has been championing young people to venture into Agriculture is the actor and politician John Dumelo.

On many occasions, he has offered to support young people who want to enter agriculture.

A University of Ghana alumnus took to Twitter to ask for public support to help him expand his agribusiness.

He completed the university in 2017 with an Animal Science major.

When John Dumelo saw the tweet, he asked the 'agripreneur' to send him a DM.

Judging by John Dumelo’s past of offering free land to people who want to venture into agriculture, it’s quite clear that he is willing to help this guy grow his farm.