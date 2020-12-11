1 hour ago

Wife of John Dumelo has congratulated her husband for the feat chalked in the just-ended Parliamentary Election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

John Dumelo could not win the keenly contested election against Lydia Seyram Alhassan in the Constituency.

In a post congratulating Dumelo his wife described him as a winner indicating that the gap he closed in the NPP’s stronghold is an indication that he will make gains in the future.

“Praise the Lord!!! In all things Lord, me and my household will forever worship the Lord. Babe @johndumelo1 congratulations on such a spectacular performance and making history in Ayawaso west,” she said in a post on social media.

She continued that ” for a first-time contender in an NPP stronghold and closing the gap by such a margin, woooow !!!! You have really raised the status quo and you know what, you deserve a standing ovation”.

Meanwhile, John Dumelo has written the Electoral Commission in the Constituency to ask for a recount of the ballot because he believes there were some forms of irregularities.