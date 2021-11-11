4 hours ago

Internationally recognized Liberian artist manager and entrepreneur, John Greaves, has been appointed the USA manager of African Entertainment (AE), a leading Pan-African media firm.

Greaves, otherwise known as Jbizz, is to manage African Entertainment's operations and position the AE brand into a globally competitive media outlet.

He comes onboard with a wealth of experience having worked with several top artists.

Mr. Greaves is currently managing Yung Muse who is signed to Jamaican artist, Sean Kingston record label.

He has also managed afrobeats artists, currently working with one of Liberia's biggest afrobeats artist D12.

Mr. Greaves has previously worked with top artists such as Davido, Wande Coal, Kiss Daniel and Burna Boy music collaborations.

He is a team-player and result-oriented.

As the manager for AE USA, he ‘s charged Marketing/Brand Development, Music and Events productions, further projecting the African Entertainment brand.

