1 hour ago

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the former Majority Leader and Suame Member of Parliament, has paid tribute to the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah describing him as a formidable figure whose absence will be deeply felt.

He characterized the demise of the Ejisu lawmaker as an immense tragedy.

John Kumah’s passing was disclosed on Thursday, March 7, following a short illness.

On his Facebook page, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu celebrated the accomplishments of the late Deputy Finance Minister and extended prayers for his eternal peace and solace for his grieving family.

Below is his post on Facebook