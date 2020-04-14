2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday donated various items to 20,000 households in that have been under the three weeks lockdown due to the Coronavirus fight.

The people of Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa in the central region will benefit from the donation that is meant to lift the weight on bread winners whose movement have been restricted.

The former president announced the donation as part of his contributions to support the fight of the dreaded virus that has and continues to cause havoc across the globe.

"I have today announced the donation of food items- rice, oil and canned fish- to be presented to a total of 20,000 households across the lockdown areas of Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa," he said on his social media pages.

"The situation faced by many bread winners in homes across the areas affected by the partial lockdown and beyond is dire.

"Many are either unable to go about their income-generating activities, or their work places have shut down as a result of the lockdown or the pandemic."

Addressing the nation on his donation in a live coverage, the NDC flag bearer said the items will be donated through the traditional rulers in the lockdown areas.

"Ladies and gentlemen, these items – Rice, Oil and Canned Fish – will be delivered to our traditional rulers in the lockdown areas; the Ga Traditional Council, the Tema Traditional Council, the Kpone Traditional Council, the Awutu Senya Traditional Council, the Asanteman Council, the Council of Zongo Chiefs in both Accra and Kumasi and the umbrella bodies of faith-based organizations and people living with disability. We count on these bodies to coordinate and manage a fair distribution of these items to households in their areas," he said.

"I am requesting the chiefs to work actively with the assembly members of the affected areas in order to ensure that the items get to the people who it will cover, and they are delivered to their homes. There must be no gatherings and large crowds at the palaces or any locations in a manner that negates the country’s efforts towards managing the COVID crisis."